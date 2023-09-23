Green dilemma: fury over KP’s tree removal sparks environmental battle

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department has initiated a campaign to eliminate dead, diseased, and dried trees throughout the province, sparking a contentious debate regarding its potential impact on biodiversity.

Forest officials believe the government’s campaign is rooted in the scientific management of forests, with the goal of preserving and enhancing forest resources in the province. However, critics of the initiative, including conservationists and environmentalists, contend that removal of trees could harm the ecosystem.

Before the campaign, a comprehensive ban on all types of extraction had been in place since 1992, as silvicultural operations and similar practices had caused extensive harm to forest resources.

It should be noted that scientific management practices like silvicultural operations and the implementation of various working circles are suitable in countries where forest cover exceeds 25 percent of the total area. In countries like Pakistan, where forest cover accounts for less than 4 percent of the total area, such practices are neither applicable nor advisable.

Some scientists have proposed that these trees serve as carbon sinks and release essential nutrients into the soil. Also, internationally, these trees are referred to as snags or wildlife trees, and their preservation can play a vital role in protecting the habitats of rare and endangered species.

Opponents of the campaign argue that removing such trees would result in a loss to the ecosystem and have called for alternative solutions. Reports have emerged that in Galiyat, 131 mature trees were allegedly felled under the pretext of being dead, dried, or diseased trees, and subsequently auctioned for a mere Rs1.9 million.

As the debate continues, the Forest Department remains committed to the campaign, assuring all stakeholders that a comprehensive plan will be devised based on expert opinions to minimize ecological damage.

Many critics of this policy have emphasized that the government must formulate a well-considered plan to ensure sustainable forest management for the benefit of the public and the environment.