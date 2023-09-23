Hasan Ali replaces injured Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 15-member World Cup Squad

LAHORE-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Friday announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in India in October and November.

The selection was primarily based on consistency and confidence within the current squad, with just one change being made, albeit due to an unfortunate injury. Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who sustained a shoulder injury during a match against India in the recent Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023 on September 11, has been replaced by Hasan Ali.

After comprehensive medical evaluations and consultations with leading experts, Naseem Shah has been advised to undergo surgery, with an estimated recovery period of three to four months. Additionally, the selection committee has named three traveling reserves: wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, and fast bowler Zaman Khan.

In a press conference held here on Friday, Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his thoughts, saying, “The World Cup is the most significant event in any cricketer’s life, and I want to congratulate all the cricketers, who have earned their spot in the squad through their impressive performances. This team has consistently performed exceptionally well over the past couple of years, which is why we have maintained our faith in this group.”

Inzamam continued, “We were compelled to make a single change due to Naseem Shah’s unfortunate injury. While we did experience a few injury concerns during the recent Asia Cup, I am pleased to report that all the players are now fully fit and eager to represent their country in this crucial tournament. Haris Rauf, in particular, has received encouraging reports from our medical panel. He has already begun shadow bowling at the National Cricket Academy and will be available for selection.”

The chief selector expressed his strong belief in the squad’s potential to bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan. “I have a firm belief that this squad can produce wonders during the mega event and bring the World Cup trophy to Pakistan, making the whole nation proud. It is time to get behind our team and provide them with the backing and support that they need.”

Addressing questions about the team’s composition, Inzamam said, “The team has been playing with this combination for the past year, and I wanted to maintain stability. Abrar Ahmed has been included in the reserves in case the need arises. I did not want to make too many alterations. Our three spinners – Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, and Mohammad Nawaz – have been part of the squad and possess the required skills. They need to put in the effort to excel in the middle overs, which is crucial for spinners.”

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign begins with warm-up matches against New Zealand on September 29 and Australia on October 3, followed by their tournament opener against the Netherlands on October 6. Babar Azam’s team enters the event as the top-ranked side, boasting the best win/loss ratio (2.400) in this World Cup cycle among all teams in the One-Day International format.

Despite narrowly missing a semifinal spot in the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan remains a formidable contender, with their most memorable triumph coming in the 1992 edition when they clinched the trophy. Pakistan has also reached the final in 1999 and the semifinals in 1979, 1983, 1987, and 2011.