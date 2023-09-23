Hesco recovered over Rs1.3b from consumers, electricity thieves

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has claimed to have recovered Rs1.345 billion since September 7 out of Rs169 billion in payable dues over the public and private sector consumers. The Company’s spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday that Rs33.9 million out of Rs155.7 million fines imposed against the power theft had also been collected during the ongoing crackdown against theft and for the recovery. According to him, the officials of HESCO had submitted 825 letters for registration of FIR against the people involved in stealing electricity while 311 FIRs had been lodged so far besides the arrest of 31 persons. He told that the power supply from 556 transformers was disconnected because of default in payment of bills and theft. Kubar apprised that on the directives of the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the Energy Ministry, the clampdown continued in all the 13 districts of Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad divisions which were powered by HESCO. He said the Company was not only taking action against the theft but it was also providing hassle-free connections to the people who want to become their consumers. He added that HESCO would continue the crackdown against the theft and even if its employees were found conniving in the theft, the Company would not spare them.