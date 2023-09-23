Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ICC CWC 2023 prize money announced

STAFF REPORT
September 23, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The 13th ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup would see the winners of the 10-team tournament earn US$4 million, along with the trophy that they will lift on November 19. The runners-up would receive US$2 million, while the losing semi-finalists will get $800,000 each from the total prize pot of US$10 million.   The 48-match event would be played across 10 venues from October 5, said a press release. The biggest Cricket World Cup ever would see prizes for each league match won. Teams would play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semifinals. 

The winners of each match in the group stage would receive US$40,000 and the six teams that do not qualify for the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.

 

The breakdown of prize money allocations was as follows: Winner US$ 4,000,000; Runner-up US$ 2,000,000, Losing Semi-Finalist (2) US$ 1,600,000, Teams eliminated after group stage (6) US$ 600,000 & Winner of each group stage match (45) US$ 1,800,000.

A Diplomatic Blunder

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023