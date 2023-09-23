IHC to hear PTI chairman's bail plea in Cipher case on Sept 25

The Islamabad High Court has fixed PTI chairman's plea for bail on Monday in the cipher case.

The Islamabad High Court registrar has released the cause list for the next week in which the bail case of PTI chairman has also been fixed for hearing.

PTI chairman's bail application in the cipher case will be heard on Monday. Hearing of the bail petition will be conducted by Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq. The court has issued a notice to FIA for arguments in the case.

The special court formed under Official Secrets Act had rejected the bail application of PTI chairman PTI. On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court also fixed the petition of PTI chief for his transfer from Attock to Adiala Jail.

The former prime minister’s request will be heard in Islamabad High Court on September 25. Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Aamir Farooq will hear the petition. The PTI chairman has requested for provision of facilities and transfer to Adiala jail.

The court had reserved its decision a few days ago after the arguments on the application after completion of arguments. The court has fixed the case for re-hearing for further explanation on some legal points.