India frees Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz after 4-year house arrest

India frees Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz after 4-year house arrest
Monitoring Desk
September 23, 2023
SRINAGAR  -  The Indian government yesterday freed Kash­miri Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after more than four years of house arrest.

Mirwaiz has been re­leased from his four-year-long house arrest in Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK). 

This significant devel­opment follows his de­tention in 2019 when India had revoked Kashmir’s special sta­tus, plunging the region into political turmoil. 

After his release, Mir­waiz was allowed to lead Friday prayers in Srinagar.

Mirwaiz, aged 50, was visibly emotional as he addressed the congre­gation from the pulpit of a historic mosque in the city. 

His return to public life was met with tears of joy from numerous supporters who had awaited his release. During his years of confinement, Mirwaiz played a pivotal role in orchestrating protests against Indian gover­nance in the contested region. His arrest co­incided with India’s de­cision to strip Kashmir of its statehood, sepa­rate constitution, and longstanding land and job protections. This development comes shortly after the gov­ernment released two other prominent reli­gious leaders, Moula­na Mushtaq Veeri and Moulana Dawoodi, from detention under the Public Safety Act, a law that allows for deten­tions without trial for up to six months.

