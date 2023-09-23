India frees Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz after 4-year house arrest

SRINAGAR - The Indian government yesterday freed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after more than four years of house arrest.
Mirwaiz has been released from his four-year-long house arrest in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
This significant development follows his detention in 2019 when India had revoked Kashmir’s special status, plunging the region into political turmoil.
After his release, Mirwaiz was allowed to lead Friday prayers in Srinagar.
Mirwaiz, aged 50, was visibly emotional as he addressed the congregation from the pulpit of a historic mosque in the city.
His return to public life was met with tears of joy from numerous supporters who had awaited his release. During his years of confinement, Mirwaiz played a pivotal role in orchestrating protests against Indian governance in the contested region. His arrest coincided with India’s decision to strip Kashmir of its statehood, separate constitution, and longstanding land and job protections. This development comes shortly after the government released two other prominent religious leaders, Moulana Mushtaq Veeri and Moulana Dawoodi, from detention under the Public Safety Act, a law that allows for detentions without trial for up to six months.