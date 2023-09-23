Iranian diesel, NCP items seized in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of 1,300 litres of Iranian Diesel and non-customs paid (NCP) items worth millions of rupees within the jurisdiction of the Daraban, Saddar, and Gomal University police stations.

According to a police spokesman, a team from Saddar police station, supervised by SDPO Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch, along with SHO Umer Iqbal Marwat and in-charge check post Tayyab Qadir, stopped vehicle BSA-478. During the inspection, police recovered a substantial quantity of NCP items from the car, including 34 rolls of cloth, 321 packets of cigarettes, two sacks of tea, two sacks of walnuts, and 18 packets of chocolates, with an estimated value of around 12 lakh rupees.

Similarly, under the leadership of SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees Al Hasan, along with SHO Draban police Attaullah Khan, a bus with registration FDS-03 was stopped during a road blockade.

During the search, police discovered 45 bags of Iranian shoppers valued at around five lakh rupees.

Meanwhile, at the Gomal University Police Station, led by SDPO Prowa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan, and SHO Malik Sajid Khan, during a check of a Mazda truck, 1,300 litres of Iranian diesel were found in the secret tank of the truck and subsequently seized.