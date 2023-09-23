Key officers working in SC repatriated to parent depts

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan, under the approval of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Friday undertook substantial administrative restructuring. Key officers have been returned to their parent departments. Amer Saleem Rana, a District & Sessions Judge (Grade 21) serving as additional registrar (Grade 21) on deputation in the apex court, has been repatriated to his parent department, the Lahore High Court. Munawar Ali, a senior civil judge (Grade 19), who had been diligently serving as deputy registrar (Grade 20) on deputation, is set to return to his parent department, the Sindh High Court, Karachi.
Muhammad Akram Soomro, a senior auditor (Grade 17) serving as assistant accounts officer (Grade 17) on deputation in the Supreme Court, is slated to return to his parent department, the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues, Islamabad, on September 22, 2023.
Muhammad Owais, a senior civil judge-cum-magistrate (Grade 19), who had assumed the role of deputy registrar (Grade 20) on deputation, is set to return to the Lahore High Court, effective September 22, 2023. In a historic move, Chief Justice Faez Isa appointed Jazeela Aslam as the Registrar of the Supreme Court, making her the first woman in Pakistan’s history to hold this position. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, a law professor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was appointed as the Secretary to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Additionally, Abdul Sadiq was appointed as Staff Officer to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.
Before Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa assumed office, District and Sessions Judge Abdul Razzaq, who was appointed as SC Registrar on September 6, returned to the Lahore High Court, and Additional Registrar (Admin) Amer Salim Rana assumed the additional charge of Registrar in his place.