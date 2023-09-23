Key officers working in SC repatriated to parent depts

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan, under the approval of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, on Friday undertook substantial admin­istrative restructuring. Key of­ficers have been returned to their parent departments. Amer Saleem Rana, a District & Ses­sions Judge (Grade 21) serving as additional registrar (Grade 21) on deputation in the apex court, has been repatriated to his parent department, the La­hore High Court. Munawar Ali, a senior civil judge (Grade 19), who had been diligently serv­ing as deputy registrar (Grade 20) on deputation, is set to re­turn to his parent department, the Sindh High Court, Karachi.

Muhammad Akram Soomro, a senior auditor (Grade 17) serv­ing as assistant accounts officer (Grade 17) on deputation in the Supreme Court, is slated to re­turn to his parent department, the Accountant General Paki­stan Revenues, Islamabad, on September 22, 2023.

Muhammad Owais, a senior civil judge-cum-magistrate (Grade 19), who had assumed the role of deputy registrar (Grade 20) on deputation, is set to return to the Lahore High Court, effective September 22, 2023. In a historic move, Chief Justice Faez Isa appointed Jazeela Aslam as the Registrar of the Supreme Court, making her the first woman in Paki­stan’s history to hold this posi­tion. Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, a law professor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was ap­pointed as the Secretary to the Chief Justice of Pakistan. Ad­ditionally, Abdul Sadiq was ap­pointed as Staff Officer to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Before Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa assumed office, District and Sessions Judge Abdul Razzaq, who was appointed as SC Reg­istrar on September 6, returned to the Lahore High Court, and Additional Registrar (Admin) Amer Salim Rana assumed the additional charge of Registrar in his place.