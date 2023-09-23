Latif Khosa’s party, CEC membership suspended

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People Party Friday, through a notification, suspended the mem­bership of prominent jurist and its political leader Sardar Latif Khosa.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) membership of ex-governor Punjab was also suspended for rep­resenting Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf chairman and criticizing state policy on missing diplomatic document.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari issued suspension order of Latif Khosa from the party and CEC memberships.

A week ago, on September 14, a show-cause notice was served to Kho­sa wherein reply was sought from him within seven days and he was warned that in case of non-reply, disciplinary action would be taken, and his prima­ry membership of the party would be terminated. But he did not respond to the show-cause notice despite expiry of the period, on which his member­ship was suspended.

The show-cause notice issued by Bukhari, stated that Khosa was a member of the PPP Central Executive Committee, but he was defending an­other party head without taking per­mission from the senior leadership of the party. The notice did not mention the name of the head of the other par­ty leader whom Khosa was represent­ing, but it was obvious the reference made in the notice pointed towards PTI Chairman who was currently fac­ing several cases.

PTI chairman was arrested in Toshakhana case in August and Latif Khosa has been legally representing him in several cases against the will of his party.

The PTI chief is also being tried in a case under the Official Secrets Act after cipher reportedly went missing from his possession. The PTI claimed that the United States through cipher threatened the state of Pakistan to oust PTI chief from office.

The legal expert had also been served a show-cause notice previ­ously for expressing his concerns in favour of the PTI chairman.

The notice also said that Khosa was defending the cases of other party chiefs without notice, and as­sisting in the cases of accused con­victed in corruption cases. While he criticized the state policy regarding the cipher in his address to the law­yers’ convention.

Speaking to The Nation former Pun­jab governor Khosa said that he was not aware of his suspension from the party and CEC memberships, adding he won’t comment on the nature of the development.

“Being a lawyer I am free to repre­sent whoever I want and whenever I want, my professional obligation and party affiliation are two sperate things. That’s why I didn’t bother to reply to show-cause notice served to me by PPP a week ago”, Khosa said.

Commenting on the other part of the show cause notice in which PPP expressed concern over Khosa criti­cism on state policy on the matter of cipher scandal, Khosa said, he criti­cized the state policy on cipher be­cause a state cannot adopt such policy on such a sensitive matter of national sovereignty. He said no should inter­fere and dictate Pakistan in internal matters. He went on to say that he will continue to criticize such policies.

Citing Zulfiqar Ali Buttho’s example, he said, the United States had threat­ened him with severe consequences if he did not submit to US will. Bhutto refused to accept US dictation in in­ternal matters of Pakistan and that’s why hanged to set an example. He said, “I am afraid same is being done with PTI chief as he has disclosed the US conspiracy and involvement in in­ternal political matters of Pakistan in front of the nation.”