Latif Khosa’s PPP membership suspended

Lahore/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People Party Friday, through a notification, suspended the membership of prominent jurist and its political leader Sardar Latif Khosa.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) membership of ex-governor Punjab was also suspended for representing Pakistan Tehreek –e-Insaf chairman and criticizing state policy on missing diplomatic document.

Secretary General PPP Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari issued suspension order of Latif Khosa from the party and CEC memberships.

A week ago, on September 14, a show-cause notice was served to Khosa wherein reply was sought from him within seven days and he was warned that in case of non-reply, disciplinary action would be taken, and his primary membership of the party would be terminated. But he did not respond to the show-cause notice despite expiry of the period, on which his membership was suspended.

The show-cause notice issued by Bukhari, stated that Khosa was a member of the PPP Central Executive Committee, but he was defending another party head without taking permission from the senior leadership of the party. The notice did not mention the name of the head of the other party leader whom Khosa was representing, but it was obvious the reference made in the notice pointed towards PTI Chairman who was currently facing several cases.

PTI chairman was arrested in Toshakhana case in August and Latif Khosa has been legally representing him in several cases against the will of his party.

The PTI chief is also being tried in a case under the Official Secrets Act after cipher reportedly went missing from his possession. The PTI claimed that the United States through cipher threatened the state of Pakistan to oust PTI chief from office.

The legal expert had also been served a show-cause notice previously for expressing his concerns in favour of the PTI chairman.

The notice also said that Khosa was defending the cases of other party chiefs without notice, and assisting in the cases of accused convicted in corruption cases.