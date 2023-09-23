LHC summons RPO in Sheikh Rasheed missing case

RAWALPINDI - Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench has directed the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region to appear before it and submit explanation as to why he did not take any action to recover missing former federal minister on interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, his nephew and a staffer apparently picked up by police. LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali also declared the report submitted by Rawalpindi police about missing of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and two others as unsatisfactory.

Earlier, the law officers of Rawalpindi police had procured a report before the apex court claiming Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed is not in custody of police. Opposing the report of police, Advocate Sardar Abdul Razziq, the counsel for Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, told police that it was easier way for police to submit such dodgy reply before court. He said that it could be seen in the CCTV cameras of Bahria Town that SSP Operations Rawalpindi along with DSP Waris Khan and four SHOs kidnapped his clients.

Even the CDRs and eyewitnesses are available to confirm the police raid. It is the fifth day his clients are missing and police neither release nor presenting them before any court of law, he said.

After conclusion of arguments of defence lawyer, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali rejected the police report and ordered RPO Rawalpindi Region to appear before court in person to explain as to why police had not recovered the three missing men.