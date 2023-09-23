Martial Law order repealed by Act of Parliament in 1989, says Chief Justice

CJP Qazi Faez Isa participates in syndicate meeting.

ISLAMABAD - The Quaid-e-Azam University convened its Syndicate meeting on Friday, bringing together all members, including the distin­guished presence of Chief Jus­tice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa.

The meeting, chaired by Uni­versity’s Vice Chancellor, Dr. Niaz Akhtar, said a press re­lease on Friday. During the meeting, Vice Chancellor Dr Niaz Akhtar presented a de­tailed overview of the universi­ty’s key achievements and on­going challenges.

Among the challenges dis­cussed were pending issues re­lated to land grabbing, which have been a source of concern for the university.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa showed deep concern for the longstanding land issues plagu­ing Quaid-i-Azam University.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, he has instructed to prioritise and expedite the res­olution of these land-related challenges.

The agenda also encom­passed deliberations on the recommendations put forth by the Selection Board.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, emphasized the paramount im­portance of strict adherence to Rules and Regulations to main­tain the integrity of the institu­tion. The Syndicate members discussed the issue of engag­ing students for positive and healthy activities.

Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, Secretary Federal Education, expressed his opinion in fa­vor of students’ union, but he lamented that it was banned in 1984. Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said that the said Martial Law Order was repealed by an Act of Parliament in 1989.

He further said that there was a 1993 judgment of the Su­preme Court which only disap­proved students’ indulgence in politics but at the same time al­lowed and appreciated the ex­istence of an elected body of students for addressing their issues and arranging their co-curricular activities.

Senate of Pakistan also passed a unanimous Resolu­tion 335 in 2017 on this sub­ject. The Registrar read the text of the said Resolution.

The Vice Chancellor and oth­er members also supported the said Resolution. The house, then, unanimously decided to revive the Students’ Union, which will be the elected body of all students of QAU.

For making a detailed pro­posal about modalities of elec­tions and other relevant issues, a Committee was constituted comprising the Registrar and the Director School of Law.

The said Committee will study the earlier practice and rules as well as the contempo­rary best practices in the world, such as the Oxford Union, and will submit its report to the Syndicate in two weeks.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa placed a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability during the Syndicate meeting.

He stressed the immediate need to implement measures that protect the environment, including effective waste man­agement and sustainable water consumption practices.

Furthermore, the Syndicate members were resolute in their commitment to maintaining a safe and drug-free campus en­vironment.