Microsoft nears takeover of ‘Call of Duty’ maker

LONDON- Xbox-owner Microsoft has closed in on its $69-billion takeover of “Call of Duty” video-game maker Activision Blizzard after the UK said Friday that a revamped deal addressed regulatory concerns. The US tech titan launched its bid early last year, seeking to establish the world’s third biggest gaming firm by revenue after China’s Tencent and Japan’s PlayStation maker Sony. The transaction has faced significant scrutiny from regulators in the United States as well as Britain, where the Competition and Markets Authority blocked a previous version of the deal in April. The CMA would consult on the “remedies” before making a final decision, it added. In a separate statement, Microsoft vice chairman and president Brad Smith said the group was “encouraged by this positive development in the CMA’s review process. “We presented solutions that we believe fully address the CMA’s remaining concerns related to cloud game streaming, and we will continue to work toward earning approval to close” the deal by October 18. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, whose company also makes the popular games “Diablo” and “Candy Crush”, said the UK regulator’s announcement was “a significant milestone for the merger”.