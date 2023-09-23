NAB submits record of corruption cases against Nawaz, Zardari to court

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted the record of several references to accountability court against former prime ministers including Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.
The investigation officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted record of 14 more references this day in light of the orders of top court. The bureau had shared a list of 80 references out of which record of 44 had been submitted so far.
The bureau submitted record of toshakhana reference against Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and Asif Ali Zardari while the record of rental power reference against Raja Pervez Ashraf was also filed in accountability court-III. Similarly, record of reference against former president Asif Zardari pertaining to suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billion was also submitted to the same court. It may be mentioned here that the top court had terminated the amendments in NAB law and ordered to restore the all reference which were returned under changes in law.