NAB submits record of corruption cases against Nawaz, Zardari to court

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday submitted the record of several references to accountabili­ty court against former prime minis­ters including Nawaz Sharif, Yousuf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari.

The investigation officer of Nation­al Accountability Bureau (NAB) sub­mitted record of 14 more references this day in light of the orders of top court. The bureau had shared a list of 80 references out of which record of 44 had been submitted so far.

The bureau submit­ted record of toshakha­na reference against Nawaz Sharif, Syed You­suf Raza Gillani and Asif Ali Zardari while the re­cord of rental power reference against Raja Pervez Ashraf was also filed in accountabili­ty court-III. Similar­ly, record of reference against former presi­dent Asif Zardari per­taining to suspicious transaction worth Rs8 billion was also submit­ted to the same court. It may be mentioned here that the top court had terminated the amend­ments in NAB law and ordered to restore the all reference which were returned under changes in law.