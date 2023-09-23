Nawaz reiterates demand for accountability of judges, generals

Shehbaz says important decisions taken during PML-N meeting in London n PML-N rules out any change in Nawaz Sharif’s planned homecoming on October 21 n Imran taught vulgarity to youth. Nawaz will educate people: Shehbaz n Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan will not be able to move forward until all characters behind 2017 conspiracy against his govt are taken to task n Maryam says her father will get historic welcome upon arrival in Lahore.
LONDON - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday told reporters in London that he had arrived in the city on the directives of the party supremo and his brother, Nawaz Sharif, to participate in the party huddle. He said they discussed the legal and administrative matters and some important decisions were taken during the party meeting attended by senior leaders including Ishaq Dar and Maryam Nawaz.
Former PM Sharif reached London on Thursday just two days after he returned to Pakistan from the UK. His sudden trip to London surprised several quarters. The former prime minister had left London earlier in the week after spending several weeks there, but upon reaching Lahore, he made a sudden plan to return in order to have a face-to-face meeting with his elder brother.
Reportedly, Shehbaz returned to discuss important matters with his elder brother. Both the leaders held important discussions regarding the return of Nawaz.
While talking to reporters in London on Friday, Shehbaz Sharif did not give details about the decisions taken during the meeting. However, he said that his elder brother was returning to the country to pick up the threads of development progress from where he had left off in 2018 after his mandate was snatched.
He said that that the alleged destruction of the four years of development starting from 2013 had seemingly occurred overnight, and he emphasised that such an example is not evident elsewhere.
Shehbaz pointed out that Nawaz had made a commitment in 2013 to resolve the load shedding crisis, a promise he fulfilled. He further claimed that Nawaz aimed to steer the country once again toward the path of progress. He also emphasised that Nawaz’s return aimed to put an end to the trend of hatred and disrespect that, according to him, was allegedly propagated among the youth by former premier Imran Khan.
Also, Shehbaz made it clear that there was zero substance in the speculations that were making rounds that he had rushed to London, days after reaching Lahore, with a special message for his elder brother. The reports had suggested that he had a special meeting in Gujranwala earlier this week where he had received that message.
The former prime minister said he was in London on Nawaz’s instructions to discuss important matters including the next legal, administrative and political steps of the Sharif family and the PML-N and “we have made decisions”. He added that the reports were false and speculative.
“Nawaz Sharif will return to a resounding welcome in Lahore and then address the nation at a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan where he will present the party’s plan to tackle poverty, unemployment and improve the economic situation. He will present the agenda of progress and success. Nawaz Sharif is the leader who took Pakistan to the path of progress and hope before, and delivered for the masses and will do so again,” assured Shehbaz.
The PML-N president also said the country should look at the party’s performance from 2013 to 2017 “when Nawaz Sharif ended 20 hours load-shedding, mainstreamed CPEC, and invited billions in investment, end load-shedding in Pakistan and he brought energy and hope, he brought over $30 billion investment to Pakistan. The former PM said Nawaz is a ray of hope for the nation.
He went on to say that inflation was low in Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan, GDP growth was at 6.5%, industries were flourishing, people had jobs and every segment of the society was progressing but a “cruel joke” was played with the nation when his brother was removed from power in 2017 by the Supreme Court judges.
“That’s when Pakistan was thwarted from racing to new heights and Nawaz’s mandate was stolen in a conspiracy against Pakistan. The elections were rigged in 2018 and millions of Pakistanis were deprived of the path of progress. Nawaz Sharif is coming back to Pakistan to start the same journey. He’s coming back as the saviour and reformer,” the PML-N president.
Shehbaz said: “Imran Khan taught vulgarity to the nation. Nawaz will end this poison and will educate the youth and will give them employment.”
He said that it was tragic that “poison” was injected into Pakistan’s national discourse, abuse of colleagues and mentors was normalised and the culture of vulgarity was taken to an unprecedented level, which has damaged Pakistan.
Shehbaz’s visit comes days after videos of Nawaz calling for the accountability of former army chief Gen (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa and ex-ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid were published by the London party headquarters on social media.
However, during the press conference, Shehbaz said bringing Pakistan together and moving forward is the need of the hour. “Rome was not built in a day. Nawaz Sharif never over-promised or exaggerated. He has always delivered on his promises.”
Also, Maryam Nawaz in her brief media interaction, told reporters that her father would get a historic reception in Lahore when he lands in about a month from now. When asked if there is any truth to the rumours that Nawaz will perhaps not return or will delay his return, she said: “These rumours will die. I don’t pay much attention to rumours.
Meanwhile, Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan will not be able to move forward until all the characters of the conspiracy hatched in 2017 against his government are brought to justice.
During a meeting with his brother, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, among other party leaders in London, Nawaz asserted that the 2017 conspiracy had pushed Pakistan to the brink of ruin and imposed a group of individuals he described as swindlers on the nation.
Sharif once again criticised various key figures, including former army chief General Bajwa, ex-ISI chief Gen Faiz Hameed, former chief justice Saqib Nisar, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Azmat Saeed, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan, as “criminals of Pakistan”. The three-time prime minister’s assertion that Pakistan cannot move forward until all those involved in the alleged conspiracy are brought to justice has added a new dimension to the already complex political climate in the country.
However, the PML-N leadership has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind Shehbaz Sharif’s abrupt departure to London shortly after his return to Pakistan. This sudden move has fueled rumours of a possible change in Nawaz Sharif’s travel plans, leaving many within and outside the party questioning the true purpose of this unscheduled meeting.
Party leaders in Lahore have attempted to quell speculation by stating that there have been no alterations to Nawaz Sharif’s planned return to Pakistan on October 21. They maintain that preparations to welcome their leader are ongoing as scheduled. Nevertheless, some party insiders raised concerns and speculations about the motive behind Shehbaz Sharif’s swift return to London. One Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Punjab suggested that Shehbaz might have departed to convey a message from influential entities within Pakistan’s power structure, although there has been no official confirmation of such communication.
Another party leader speculated that the urgency of the London meeting might be related to the PML-N’s legal strategy. This could involve seeking relief from the courts in light of the appointment of a new chief justice and a potential willingness of the establishment to engage in reconciliation.
Adding a further layer of complexity to the situation, there have been rumours of former PML-N members contemplating the formation of a new political party, which has added to the intrigue surrounding the party’s internal dynamics.