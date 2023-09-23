Nepra allows recovery of additional Rs3.2814/ unit from consumers

ISLAMABAD - Another electric shock will haunt the already inflation-hit electricity consumers as the Na­tional Electric Power Regula­tory Authority (NEPRA) Friday allowed the Ex-Wapda power distribution companies (Discos) and K-Electric to recover an ad­ditional Rs3.2814/ unit from the consumers on account of quar­terly tariff adjustments.

In its decision, the NEPRA has allowed Discos and K-Elec­tric to recover Rs3.2814/unit from their consumers in next six months starting from October.

The Ex-WAPDA distribution companies (Discos) had sought NEPRA’s nod for passing on the burden of additional Rs146.455 billion, including Rs124.300 billion on account of capaci­ty charges, to power consum­ers on account of quarterly tar­iff adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the 4th quarter of FY2022-23 (April to June). However, af­ter disallowing several adjust­ments Nepra allowed Discos to collect Rs 135.584 billion from its consumers.

In its decision, NEPRA has ap­proved the government request for recovery in six months instead of three months. NEPRA has al­lowed to recover Rs 3.2814/unit from consumers in six months October 2023 to March 2024, said the decision. The government had recommended NEPRA that instead of the recovery of Rs6.20/unit in three months, the regulator should allow the collection of Rs3.55/ unit in six months period, which will have less impact on the consumers.

The decision will have an im­pact of Rs159.989 billion (QTA Rs135.584b +18pc GST) on the Discos consumers. The sugges­tion of recovery in six months, instead of three months, was made because of the govern­ment fear that consumers would be unable to pay their bills ow­ing to the hike of Rs6.12/unit.

Instead of the Rs124.300 bil­lion capacity charges requested by Discos, NEPRA allowed ca­pacity charges of Rs114.053 bil­lion for the 4th quarter.

In its decision, the authority said that CPPA-G had request­ed to allow Rs.743.16 million (Rs.38.61 million pertaining to instant quarter) on account of legal charges requested/disal­lowed by the Authority in previ­ous quarters as details.

The Authority, in consisten­cy with its earlier decision in the matter, decided not to al­low the amount of legal charges requested for the 4th quarter amounting to Rs.38.61 million and amount of Rs.704.55 mil­lion, requested for the previous quarters, while working out the instant quarterly adjustments.

In light of the adjustment re­quests filed by XWDISCOs, the Authority decided to restrict the amount of quarterly adjustment for the 4th Quarter of FY 2022-23, as requested by XWDISCOs.

Since the Authority’s decision in the matter of monthly FCA for June 2023 was not finalized till the submissions of quarterly adjustment requests by DISCOs, therefore, the FCA impact on T&D losses has been worked out based on the approved month­ly FCA decisions of the Authori­ty for the relevant months. Simi­larly, for working out the impact of recovery of fixed cost on in­cremental sales, the data of in­cremental units as provided by CPPA-G has been considered, as few of the DISCOs did not pro­vide the required information in their adjustment requests.

After considering the afore­mentioned adjustments, the Au­thority determined a positive ad­justment of Rs.135,584 million on account of variation in Capac­ity charges, Variable O&M, ad­ditional recovery on Incremen­tal sales, Use of System Charges, Market Operator Fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for the 4th quarter of FY 2022-23. 22.

In view thereof and the re­quest of the MoE to recover the amount in a period of 06 months, the Authority hereby allows the positive quarterly ad­justments of Rs.135,584 million pertaining to the 4th quarter of the FY 2022-23, to be recovered from the consumers of XWDIS­COs in a period of six months i.e. October 2023 to March 2024, as per the category wise rates mentioned in the SoT.

Regarding request of the MoE, for uniform application of quar­terly adjustments on XWDIS­COs and K-Electric consumers, the Authority noted that as per Section 31 of the Act, the Au­thority shall, in the determina­tion, modification or revision of rates, charges and terms and conditions for the provision of electric power services.