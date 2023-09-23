Pakistan, KSA reiterate pledge to further boost trade, defence ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have re­iterated their desire to further improve bilater­al cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and defence. This was discussed at a meeting between the visiting Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, who along with the mem­bers of his delegation, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday. Saudi Am­bassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said Pa­kistan highly valued its relations with Saudi Ara­bia which had always supported Pakistan at diffi­cult times. He stated that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commit­ment to enhancing bilateral economic and finan­cial ties with the Kingdom for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries. He highlighted that Pa­kistan was looking for investment as the country had huge potential for the investment in the agri­culture and IT sectors.