Pakistan, KSA reiterate pledge to further boost trade, defence ties

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have reiterated their desire to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and defence. This was discussed at a meeting between the visiting Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, who along with the members of his delegation, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday. Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki also attended the meeting.
Welcoming the delegation, the President said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Saudi Arabia which had always supported Pakistan at difficult times. He stated that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had commonality of views on various regional and international issues.
The president reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral economic and financial ties with the Kingdom for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries. He highlighted that Pakistan was looking for investment as the country had huge potential for the investment in the agriculture and IT sectors.