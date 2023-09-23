Saturday, September 23, 2023
Pakistan, KSA reiterate pledge to further boost trade, defence ties

Saudi General calls on President Arif Alvi

Pakistan, KSA reiterate pledge to further boost trade, defence ties
MATEEN HAIDER
September 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have re­iterated their desire to further improve bilater­al cooperation in the areas of trade, economy and defence. This was discussed at a meeting between the visiting Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, who along with the mem­bers of his delegation, called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Friday. Saudi Am­bassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the delegation, the President said Pa­kistan highly valued its relations with Saudi Ara­bia which had always supported Pakistan at diffi­cult times. He stated that both brotherly countries enjoyed excellent relations in various fields and had commonality of views on various regional and international issues.

The president reiterated Pakistan’s commit­ment to enhancing bilateral economic and finan­cial ties with the Kingdom for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries. He highlighted that Pa­kistan was looking for investment as the country had huge potential for the investment in the agri­culture and IT sectors.

MATEEN HAIDER

