Pakistan senior men’s team continues its winning streak at Asian Games

LAHORE - The Pakistan senior men’s volleyball team is making waves at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, with yet another astounding victory. In a thrilling third match against Korea on Friday, Pakistan demonstrated their prowess and determination, defeating Korea with a resounding 3-0 sets win, the set points being 25-19, 25-22, and 25-21. The match witnessed exemplary performances by key players, including Murad Khan Junior, who excelled in the opposite position. His exceptional blocking and impeccable attacking skills were instrumental in securing the win for Pakistan. Murad Khan Junior displayed remarkable finesse both at the net and from behind the attack area. Usman Faryad, an outside hitter, showcased his exceptional skills, contributing significantly to the team’s performance. Nasir, the libero, displayed solid defensive play and played a pivotal role in the team’s coordination. The outstanding teamwork and individual performances were further highlighted by the contributions of Murad Jehan, Abdul Zaheer, and Musawer Khan, all of whom played exceptionally well. The enthusiastic crowd at the venue added an extra layer of excitement to Pakistan’s victory. Volunteer boys and girls cheered on the Pakistani team, sharing in the joy of the win and capturing photographs with the victorious players. This collective celebration epitomized the spirit of sportsmanship and unity.