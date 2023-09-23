Pakistani exhibitors enthusiastic to explore opportunities at China-Arab States Expo

BEIJING-The Pakistani exhibitors are eagerly looking forward to exploring new opportunities at the Sixth China-Arab States Expo, which kicked off in Yinchuan, capital city of China’s northwest autonomous region of Ningxia.

The event serves as a platform for businesses from China and Arab countries to come together and foster economic cooperation with the world, said Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counselor at the Guangzhou Consulate of Pakistan.

Muhammad Irfan told China Economic Net (CEN) that Pakistan, being a key player in the region, recognizes the importance of strengthening its ties with China in terms of trade and investments. The participation of Pakistani exhibitors at this event signifies their commitment to expanding bilateral trade relations and tapping into potential business prospects.

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative has already paved the way for increased trade and infrastructure development between the two countries. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a prime example of this collaboration, with major projects underway in sectors such as energy, transportation, and infrastructure,” he added.

The Commercial Counselor said more than 25 Pakistani exhibitors are showcasing their products at the four-day expo and they are very excited to participate and meet Chinese visitors, whereas more than 300 square meters of area is fixed for Pakistan.