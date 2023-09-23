“Architecture should speak of its time and place,

but yearn for timelessness”

–Frank Gehry

Great Kyz Kala, located in modern-day Turkmenistan, is an ancient structure that once served as a royal palace in the Parthian Empire. Composed of mud bricks, this historical site showcases remarkable craftsmanship with its intricate decorative motifs and architectural design. Although the exact purpose of Great Kyz Kala remains uncertain, its unique construction and cultural significance make it an intriguing archaeological site in Turkmenistan. Exploring Great Kyz Kala provides a glimpse into the rich history of the region and the impressive architectural skills of the Parthian civilisation.