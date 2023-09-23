Saturday, September 23, 2023
Pillion riding banned across Sindh

Agencies
September 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Sindh government imposed on Friday a ban on pillion riding in the province as part of security arrangements for Rabiul Awal 12. According to a notification issued by the home department, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding in all cities on the 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. The home department further added that the ban won’t apply to women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, personnel of law enforcement agencies/security agencies in uniform, employees of essential services and journalists subject to showing their press card/service card.

