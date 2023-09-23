Planning minister asks ministries, divisions to expedite work on CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD-Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Friday asked all the ministries and divisions to expedite work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. The minister said this while chairing a meeting to review the progress made over the CPEC projects, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Economist of Pakistan and representatives of the various ministries and divisions. During the meeting, the minister was apprised about the progress of the CPEC projects particularly after the 12th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in July 2023. The CPEC agreement was signed between Pakistan and China on July 5, 2013.

The representatives of various ministries and divisions gave a detailed briefing on the implementation status of their respective projects in different sectors like energy, infrastructure, information technology, Gwadar International Airport, Special Economic Zone (SEZs) and other key areas.

In the early harvest projects of CPEC, as many as six mega infrastructure projects were completed including the Havelian-Thakot section of KKH, Multan-Sukkur (M-5) Motorway, Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway, Optical Fiber Cable, Eastbay Expressway and Orange Line Metro Train.

Furthermore, on the western alignment of CPEC, work on different sections is under implementation which would be completed by 2024.

Since most of these highways pass through the far-flung areas of Pakistan, it has opened those areas for business which would bring prosperity. During the meeting, it was further informed that the meeting of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) on (Infrastructure) will be held next week to review the projects. The minister also asked the relevant ministry to expedite the work on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) which include Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Dhabeji Special Economic Zone; Allama Iqbal Industrial City; Bostan Special Economic Zone; ICT Model Industrial Zone; Industrial Park on Pakistan Steel Mill Land; Mirpur Industrial Zone; Mohmand Marble City and Moqpondass Special Economic Zone.

Similarly, during the meeting, a briefing was also given on the upcoming Belt & Road Forum to be held in China.

The CPEC enters a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of remarkable achievements in fostering economic growth, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity.

The year 2023 marks the Decade of CPEC and the strong partnership between Pakistan and China. Accordingly, both Pakistan and China are celebrating 10 Years of Belt & Road Initiatives (BRI) and CPEC from July 5 2023. Recently, the Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng visited Pakistan and attended a ceremony to mark 10 years of the CPEC project.