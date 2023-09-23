PN chief attends seapower symposium in USA

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the 25th Internation­al Seapower Symposium-2023 (ISS-25) at US Naval War Col­lege Newport, Rhode Island. According to the Pakistan Navy media wing, the Naval Chief is on an official visit to the USA. The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportuni­ties to enhance international maritime security coopera­tion. A large number of heads of World Navies or their senior representatives attended the symposium. During the event, bilateral meetings and interac­tions of the Chief of the Naval Staff with senior internation­al naval dignitaries including Chief of Staff Spanish Navy, Na­val Chiefs of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of the US Navy (SEC­NAV) and Chief of Naval Oper­ations (CNO) of US Navy, mat­ters of mutual interest were discussed. During the inter­actions, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi briefed the participants on maritime per­spective of Pakistan with spe­cial focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security.