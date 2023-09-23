PN chief attends seapower symposium in USA

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi attended the 25th International Seapower Symposium-2023 (ISS-25) at US Naval War College Newport, Rhode Island. According to the Pakistan Navy media wing, the Naval Chief is on an official visit to the USA. The event involved panel discussions on issues related to common maritime challenges and opportunities to enhance international maritime security cooperation. A large number of heads of World Navies or their senior representatives attended the symposium. During the event, bilateral meetings and interactions of the Chief of the Naval Staff with senior international naval dignitaries including Chief of Staff Spanish Navy, Naval Chiefs of Azerbaijan, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Secretary of the US Navy (SECNAV) and Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) of US Navy, matters of mutual interest were discussed. During the interactions, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi briefed the participants on maritime perspective of Pakistan with special focus on PN contributions to regional maritime security.