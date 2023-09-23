Police arrest drug peddler, 17 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Khanna Police Station have apprehended a former jailbird drug peddler involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered 2873 gram hashish, 748 gram heroin and 88 gram ice from his possession, a police spokesman said on Friday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the drugs peddlers involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions in order to eliminate this menace from the city.

Following these directives, the Khanna police team arrested a former jailbird accused namely Kamran and recovered 2873 gram hashish, 748 gram heroin 88 gram ice from his possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling activities. He emphasized that Islamabad Capital Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. “No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation,’’ he added.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 17 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered liquor, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. Following these directives, the Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Adil and recovered one 9mm pistol with ammunition from his possession. The Golra police team arrested two accused namely Sikandar and Siddique Ullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition and 511 gram hashish from their possession.

Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Atif Mushtaq and recovered 530 gram hashish from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Shakir and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession. Similarly, the Noon police team arrested two accused namely Atiq Ur Rehman and Taimoor and recovered 1215 gram hashish from their possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused namely Zahid and recovered 7 bottles of liquor from his possession. Moreover, the Humak police team arrested four accused and recovered 1017 gram heroin and 9mm pistol with ammunition from their possession. Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested three accused and recovered 741 gram heroin and 20 liters liquor from his possession.

The Nilore police team arrested an accused namely Sami Zamir and recovered one MP5 gun from his possession, while the police team also arrested an accused namely Zulfiqar Ali and recovered gas refilling tools.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

