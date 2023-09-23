Police arrest drug peddlerr, 17 outlaws

ISLAMABAD-The incumbent management of the Capital Development Authority has reshuffled and changed the heads of several directorates including sanitation, enforcement and land and rehabilitation.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the management has removed the Director Sanitation Malik Atta by posting him as Director Coardination and gave additional charge of the post to Fiaz Ahmed Watto, who was already working as Director Administration.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director General Land Umer Randawa is posted as Director Enforcement. The Director Discipline Amber Gillani is posted as Director Land and Rehabilitation but she will also look after the charge of Deputy Director General Land.

The Land and Rehabilitation Department had came under fire due to a land scandal after which the entire hierarchy of the formation has been removed —practically make the department redundant.

On the other side, in a major development, the post of Director Discipline was made under the control of Member Administration, which was earlier working under the direct supervision of Chairman CDA.

Surprisingly, Secretary CDA board Syed Safdar Ali is appointed as new Director Discipline, who was considered as a perfect candidate for the post of Director Secretary among the circles due to his extraordinary performance and dedication in his career, which is going to be vacant next week on the retirement of its current incumbent Syed Abdul Fateh Manan — a seasoned officer of security cadre.

It is pertinent to mention here that the post of Director Discipline was created by the previous management but it has been failed to get desired results as it did not completed most of tasks assigned.

On the other hand, Director regulations and Labour Relations Iftikhar Hyderi is directed to report in to Human Resource Directorate and posted Abdul Rauf on said post, who was awaiting for the posting.