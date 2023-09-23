Postings, transfers in PEDO

Peshawar - The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has made certain postings and transfers for the smooth functioning of the organization and to expedite work on its various energy production projects. Two Directors have been promoted to the posts of Chief Engineer. According to the office order issued in this regard, Director (M&E) Engr.

Aziz Ahmad was promoted and posted as Chief Engineer (M&E), and Director (RE/PP) Engr. Khurram Durrani was promoted and posted as Chief Engineer (RE/PP), while Chief Engineer (RE/PP) Engr. Imran Haleem was transferred and posted as Chief Engineer (Development). This order was issued in the public interest and implemented with immediate effect.