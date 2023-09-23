Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Postings, transfers in PEDO

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) has made certain postings and transfers for the smooth functioning of the organization and to expedite work on its various energy production projects. Two Directors have been promoted to the posts of Chief Engineer. According to the office order issued in this regard, Director (M&E) Engr.

Aziz Ahmad was promoted and posted as Chief Engineer (M&E), and Director (RE/PP) Engr. Khurram Durrani was promoted and posted as Chief Engineer (RE/PP), while Chief Engineer (RE/PP) Engr. Imran Haleem was transferred and posted as Chief Engineer (Development). This order was issued in the public interest and implemented with immediate effect.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023