PPP seeks elections date with constitutional limits

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yester­day said that the general elections should be held within the constitu­tional limits.

The PPP maintained that elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

PPP leaders said the recent an­nouncement by the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the forthcoming general elections has failed to address the concerns raised by the PPP.

PPP sources said that the PPP views the ECP’s announcement as ‘uncon­stitutional and unacceptable’ because they were anticipating the revelation of the exact election date. They as­serted that the election commission should have unveiled the precise date and schedule for the polls.

“The date should be within 90 days. Constitutional limits must be respect­ed,” one PPP leader said.

Earlier, the ECP declared that the general elections would take place in the last week of January 2024.

In an official statement, the ECP dis­closed that it had reviewed the prog­ress on delineating constituencies and had decided to release the initial list for constituency delimitation on September 27.

The final list for constituency de­limitation is scheduled to be pub­lished on November 30, with general elections set to occur in the final week of January 2024, following a 54-day election timeline.

The ECP had been under signifi­cant pressure from political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

This announcement came a day af­ter the ECP announced plans to con­vene a meeting with political parties next month to discuss the code of conduct for the general elections.

Faisal Karim Kundi, the PPP Central Information Secretary, ex­pressed concerns that despite their willingness to respect allied parties’ desire for elections within 90 days, the constitutional requirement for timely elections was not being met.

“The Election Commission has not provided a schedule or a date for the elections, which is inadequate. The PPP believes in conducting elections in accordance with the constitution, even offering to hold them within 60 days. Properly announcing the elec­tion schedule and date is a crucial part of the constitutional process,” he added.

Kundi raised concerns about ongo­ing development projects in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as political appointments being made in the provinces. “The PPP opposes the cessation of development work in Sindh,” he maintained.

Kundi also expressed reservations about appointments in Punjab pos­sibly being influenced by the Paki­stan Muslim League (Nawaz), casting doubts on the transparency of the elections.