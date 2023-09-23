Prevent clogged arteries (with food)

Arteries distributes oxygen rich blood to the body. Arteries (part of your circulatory cardiovascular system) are blood vessels that bring oxygen rich blood from your heart to all of your body’s cells. They play a crucial role in distributing oxygen, nutrients and hormones throughout your body.

There are 2 layers of arteries: 1- endothelium layer (intima layer) 2- media layer

Normally small dense LDL can pass through intima layer. Then when they do they will go straight through the media layer. But in arteries that have inflammation they lose the ability to pass through media layer.

Calcium plague in arteries could be result of lesions, oxidation, inflammation from excessive sugar you could be diabetic or pre-diabetic, Omega 6 fatty acids, junk foods, alcohol, high carb diet.

Plague is a combination of calcium, cholesterol, and protien. Cholesterol does not exist in the arteries as a free floating substance. If there’s too much cholesterol in the blood, the cholesterol and other substances may form deposits (plaques) that collect on arterial walls. Plaques can cause an artery to become narrowed or blocked. If a plaque ruptures, a blood clot can form.

Foods rich in certain vitamins that helps in preventing plaques in arteries:-

1:- Vitamin C

2:- Vitamin E

3:- Vitamin k2

4:- Omega 3 fatty acids

Vitamin C has been shown to improve nitric oxide production of the endothelium (layer of artery) which, in turn, increases vasodilation, reducing blood pressure. Furthermore, vitamin C may prevent apoptosis of vascular smooth muscle cells, which helps keep plaques more stable, if atherosclerosis has developed (hardening of the arteries). It helps prevent damage to LDL (“bad”) cholesterol, which then builds up as plaque in the arteries and can cause heart attack or stroke.

Vitamin C is definitely a necessary component .Foods with vitamin C will also be a good thing in preventing heart disease. Vitamin C is present in oranges & citric fruits. Oranges contain antioxidant that improves the blood vessel function and lowers cholesterol. Citrus fruits like lemons, limes and grapefruit are all excellent sources of vitamin C, an important water-soluble vitamin that plays a central role in health.

Vitamin E in relationship with other essential heart essential vitamins is keeping your cardiovascular system intact and it is very very important. It helps in preventing lesions on inside wall of artery called endothelium tissue vitamin E is very powerful antioxidant it helps in preventing oxidation and inflammation and it also helps in heart muscles keeping oxygen high and preventing heart attack. Another important thing that prevents lesion in the artery is to keep Omega 6 fatty acids low and Omega 3 fatty acids high. Vegetable oils are among the best sources of vitamin E. Corn and soybean oils also provide some vitamin E. Nuts (such as peanuts, hazelnuts and especially almonds) and seeds (like sunflower seeds) are also among the best sources of vitamin E.

Calcium buildup in the arteries around your heart is a huge risk factor for heart disease.

Anything that can reduce this calcium buildup may help prevent heart disease. Vitamin K2 is believed to help by preventing calcium from being deposited in your arteries. Vitamin K2 may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by reducing calcium buildup in arteries around the heart.

Having Omega 3 fatty acid will decrease inflammation itself in the arteries and doing that can actually decrease blood pressure as well salmon is a good source of Omega 3 fatty acids that sports arteries and heart muscles.