Provincial ministers attend the inaugural ceremony of China-Arab countries expo

LAHORE - Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Azfar Ali Nasir and Ibrahim Hassan Murad attended the inaugu­ral ceremony of the China-Arab Countries Expo in Yinchuan, the provincial capital of Ningxia, China. They visited different pavilions and showed keen interest in the items displayed at the Pakistani pavilion. The China-Arab Countries Expo saw the participation of delegates from more than 60 countries. Provincial Minister SM Tanvir em­phasized the vital role that expos like this play in boosting trade and economic relations. Provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir expressed that the special participation of the Punjab government’s delega­tion in the China-Arab Expo is an honor.

CM MOHSIN NAQVI VISITS NINGXIA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Friday visited Ningxia Medical University in Yang­chuan capital of Ningxia province of China where he was briefed about the education and research facilities by the vice chancellor at senior faculty members. During the visit, the CM visited different sections including research and development facili­ties and held meetings with faculty members as well as the Pakistani students enrolled in the university.