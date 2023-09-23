Quaid-i-Azam University decides to revive students union

The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has decided to revive the students’ union in a syndicate meeting which was also attended by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

CJP Isa participated in the meeting as a member which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Akhtar.

During the meeting, the vice chancellor presented a detailed overview of the university’s key achievements and ongoing challenges.

Among the challenges discussed were pending issues related to land grabbing, which have been a source of concern for the university.

As per reports, the chief justice expressed his displeasure over the presence of armed police, Rangers and security in the university and asked them to keep the university free from weapons and drugs.

Justice Isa said the union should be non-partisan, free from sectarian and linguistic division like the union that existed under the earlier law of Quaid-i-Azam University, but it was abolished in the first martial law order of General Ziaul Haq.

He said no one should be allowed to interfere in the university affairs and agencies should also be kept away.

Sources said the chief justice of Pakistan also directed the promotion of cycling in the Quaid-i-Azam University campus.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the CJP instructed to prioritise and expedite the resolution of these land-related challenges.

The agenda also encompassed deliberations on the recommendations put forth by the selection board.

CJP Isa, emphasised the paramount importance of strict adherence to rules and regulations to maintain the integrity of the institution.

The syndicate members discussed the issue of engaging students in positive and healthy activities.

Education Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary expressed his opinion in favour of students’ union, but he lamented that it was banned in 1984.

CJP Isa said that the said Martial Law Order was repealed by an Act of Parliament in 1989.

He further said that there was a 1993 judgment of the Supreme Court which only disapproved students’ indulgence in politics but at the same time allowed and appreciated the existence of an elected body of students for addressing their issues and arranging their co-curricular activities.

For making a detailed proposal about modalities of elections and other relevant issues, a committee was constituted comprising the registrar and the director school of law.

The said committee will study the earlier practices and rules as well as the contemporary best practices in the world, such as the Oxford Union, and will submit its report to the syndicate in two weeks.

The chief justice also placed a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability during the syndicate meeting.

He stressed the immediate need to implement measures that protect the environment, including effective waste management and sustainable water consumption practices.

Furthermore, the syndicate members were resolute in their commitment to maintaining a safe and drug-free campus environment.

They discussed measures to eliminate the presence of drugs and arms on the campus, highlighting their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of the university community.

Last time acting Chief Justice Bhagwan Das visited the Quaid-i-Azam University and participated in the meeting. Former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial also participated in an online meeting.