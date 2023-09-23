 Quaid’s 75th death anniversary

Seventy-five years ago, we lost the Father of the Nation. Regrettably, none of his successors have made an earnest effort to embrace his vision. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah urged us to promptly adopt a constitution, enabling the realisation of the modern democratic welfare state he envisioned. This state, he emphasised, would treat all citizens, regardless of their faith, creed, or gender, as equals. However, this crucial step was intentionally delayed.
Months have passed since the extremists associated with a religious party were involved in the Jaranwala incident, yet they have not faced appropriate punishment. This delay in justice contradicts the teachings of our Holy Prophet, PBUH, who prohibited such acts. It appears that the legacies of General Zia-ul-Haq and Field Marshal Ayub Khan have overshadowed Jinnah’s legacy.
Presently, our nation faces a severe crisis, with little willingness to follow Jinnah’s principles. Despite being an agrarian economy that once produced enough to meet domestic needs and export surpluses, we are now grappling with food shortages. Smuggling and hoarding are rampant, highlighting the government’s failure to assert its authority. We have followed various doctrines proposed by individuals with mediocre intellect, suffering the consequences as a nation. Yet, we remain reluctant to adopt the Jinnah Doctrine, as the greed of a few continues to overshadow the collective national interest.
Pakistan, created through a democratic process, has often been governed by dictators who considered themselves intellectually superior to the Father of the Nation. They argued that democracy was unsuitable for our people. Consequently, we lost half of our country, and what remains is in turmoil.
On August 11, 1947, Jinnah warned us about the curse of black marketing, emphasising that sentences were often lenient. He recognised black marketing as a crime greater than most others. However, our determination to curb smuggling, hoarding, and black marketing appears to be lacking.
Jinnah emphasized the significance of the oath taken by public office holders, which binds them to uphold the constitution. Today, conflicts of interest among those in power prevail.
MALIK TARIQ ALI,
Lahore.