 Quaid’s 75th death anniversary

Seventy-five years ago, we lost the Father of the Nation. Re­grettably, none of his succes­sors have made an earnest effort to embrace his vision. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah urged us to promptly adopt a con­stitution, enabling the realisation of the modern democratic welfare state he envisioned. This state, he emphasised, would treat all cit­izens, regardless of their faith, creed, or gender, as equals. How­ever, this crucial step was inten­tionally delayed.

Months have passed since the extremists associated with a reli­gious party were involved in the Jaranwala incident, yet they have not faced appropriate punish­ment. This delay in justice con­tradicts the teachings of our Holy Prophet, PBUH, who prohibited such acts. It appears that the leg­acies of General Zia-ul-Haq and Field Marshal Ayub Khan have overshadowed Jinnah’s legacy.

Presently, our nation faces a se­vere crisis, with little willingness to follow Jinnah’s principles. De­spite being an agrarian econo­my that once produced enough to meet domestic needs and export surpluses, we are now grappling with food shortages. Smuggling and hoarding are rampant, high­lighting the government’s failure to assert its authority. We have fol­lowed various doctrines proposed by individuals with mediocre in­tellect, suffering the consequenc­es as a nation. Yet, we remain reluctant to adopt the Jinnah Doc­trine, as the greed of a few contin­ues to overshadow the collective national interest.

Pakistan, created through a democratic process, has often been governed by dictators who considered themselves intellec­tually superior to the Father of the Nation. They argued that de­mocracy was unsuitable for our people. Consequently, we lost half of our country, and what re­mains is in turmoil.

On August 11, 1947, Jinnah warned us about the curse of black marketing, emphasising that sen­tences were often lenient. He rec­ognised black marketing as a crime greater than most others. However, our determination to curb smug­gling, hoarding, and black market­ing appears to be lacking.

Jinnah emphasized the signifi­cance of the oath taken by public office holders, which binds them to uphold the constitution. To­day, conflicts of interest among those in power prevail.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.