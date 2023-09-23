Quetta administration seizes 1000 ton urea, 750 ton sugar during one week

QUETTA - On the direction of Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, the district administration seized 1000 tons of urea fertilizer and 750 tons of sugar during a one-week anti-smuggling drive. The ad­ministration has conducted 661 in­spections of petrol pumps, shops, and warehouses and arrested 95 people engaged in profiteering, hoarding, smuggling, drugs dealers, and elec­tricity-related offences, said a news release issued here on Friday. The district administration while taking strict action against sugar hoarders has sealed 57 shops in various areas of the city, and also imposed a fine of Rs 164000. The campaign’s ob­jective is to eliminate hoarders and profiteers, ensuring affordable food supplies to the public. The inspec­tion of all the Petrol Pumps operating in Quetta Division was conducted in order to ascertain the accuracy and fidelity of fuel Dispensing units, Fuel Quality, and all basic facilities manda­tory at filling Stations. The adminis­tration has committed to continue operations against smuggling of wheat, sugar, urea, dollars, and other commodities to eradicate the men­aces of smuggling and hoarding.

ONE DIES, FOUR INJURED IN MACH ROAD MISHAP

A man was died while four others in­jured when a vehicle overturned on the National Highway at Gashtari in Mach area of Bolan district. Accord­ing to Levies sources, the victims were on way to somewhere in a ve­hicle as it turned turtle on National Highway due to over speeding. As a result, one of them died and four oth­ers sustained injuries. The body and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital where the treatments of the injured were started. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far. Levies force registered a case.

POLICE CONSTABLE INJURED IN GRENADE ATTACK

A police constable was injured in a firing and grenade attack on a police vehicle in Kuchlak town on Friday, police said. Unidentified assailants attacked the patrolling vehicle as it was passing through the area. A crossfire took place between the two sides, and the constable was shot in the leg. The injured cop, identified as Constable Ali Khan, was taken to Civil Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.