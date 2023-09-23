Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Railways to increase revenue through transportation of goods by train

Minister announces Pipri Freight Corridor project

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Railways will construct a freight cor­ridor from Pipri to Karachi to enhance revenue from goods transportation by rail. The project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Rail­way Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar announced ap­proval of the Pipri Freight Corridor project during his visit to the Railway Headquarters in Lahore on Friday. He received a detailed briefing on the project and discussed various options and tech­nical aspects with the rail­ways officials. The min­ister said that the freight corridor would facilitate movement of goods from Karachi Port to upcoun­try destinations and vice versa. He said that the project would also reduce congestion and im­prove efficiency on the main line. The minister also reviewed a business plan to increase rev­enue through transportation of goods by train. He sought a report to identify more locations for un­loading goods from trains. He said that the Paki­stan Railways was committed to providing quality service to its customers and enhancing its share in the transport sector.

Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1695441339.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023