Railways to increase revenue through transportation of goods by train

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways will construct a freight cor­ridor from Pipri to Karachi to enhance revenue from goods transportation by rail. The project is expected to be completed by October 2023. Rail­way Minister Shahid Ashraf Tarar announced ap­proval of the Pipri Freight Corridor project during his visit to the Railway Headquarters in Lahore on Friday. He received a detailed briefing on the project and discussed various options and tech­nical aspects with the rail­ways officials. The min­ister said that the freight corridor would facilitate movement of goods from Karachi Port to upcoun­try destinations and vice versa. He said that the project would also reduce congestion and im­prove efficiency on the main line. The minister also reviewed a business plan to increase rev­enue through transportation of goods by train. He sought a report to identify more locations for un­loading goods from trains. He said that the Paki­stan Railways was committed to providing quality service to its customers and enhancing its share in the transport sector.