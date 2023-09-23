Rains spell likely till tomorrow

LAHORE - The provincial capital on Fri­day afternoon received a drizzle which turned the weather pleasant subsid­ing humid conditions while the Met office predicted more rain till Sunday. Ac­cording to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department,rain/wind-thundershower (with few moderate to heavy falls) are expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gu­jranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur , Sheikhupura,Mianwali, Sar­godha, Khushab, Faisala­bad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawal­nagar till Sunday with oc­casional gaps. Moderate to heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi and farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly.