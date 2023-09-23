Saturday, September 23, 2023
Rangers arrest two street criminals

APP
September 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Orangi Town area, arrested two alleged street criminals and recovered arms used in the crimes from their possession.
According to a Rangers spokesman on Friday, the arrested were identified as Noor Hayat and Zakariya. The arrested, along with their other accomplices, committed a robbery on February 14th this year in a clinic located in Muslimabad, during which they snatched six mobile phones and cash worth Rs. 60,000. They could be easily identified in the CCTV footage.
They confessed to committing more than 50 robberies in areas including Orangi Town, Nazimabad, and others. Raids were being conducted to apprehend their other accomplices. Arrested accused along with recovered arms were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.

