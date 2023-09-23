Saturday, September 23, 2023
Rupee’s recovery continues unabated
APP
September 23, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed the 14th consecutive recovery session as it gained Rs 1.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs291.76 against the previous day’s closing of Rs292.77. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 292.1 and Rs 295 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.37 to close at Rs 310.61 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen came down by 01 paisa to close at Rs1.96, whereas a decrease of Rs2.31 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 357.92 as compared to the last closing of Rs 360.23. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal declined by 28 and 27 paisas to close at Rs79.43 and Rs77.78 respectively.

