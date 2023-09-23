Saturday, September 23, 2023
Russia says Crimea naval HQ hit in missile attack

Agencies
September 23, 2023
MOSCOW-A Russian-occupation official in annexed Crimea said Friday that a Ukrainian missile had struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, the latest assault by Kyiv on the peninsula.
Crimea has been targeted by Ukraine throughout Russia’s offensive but attacks there have recently intensified as Kyiv vows to recapture the Black Sea peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014. “The headquarters of the fleet have been hit in an enemy missile attack,” Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Crimea’s largest city Sevastopol, said on social media. Razvozhayev said that missile fragments had fallen near a theatre.

