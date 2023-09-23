Saturday, September 23, 2023
Sahiwal, Bhawalpur declared sister cities of Chinese cities

Agreements pivotal milestones in enhancing and promoting bilateral relations, says CM

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Two agreements were signed between the Punjab governments and the Ningxia prov­ince during the visit of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to China. The agreements establish Sahiwal and Wu­zhong as well as Bahawalpur and Zhang Wei as sister cities. The signing ceremo­ny took place in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia province, with Minister for Indus­try and Agriculture SM Tanvir represent­ing the Punjab government, said a handout issued here. The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Ibrahim Hasan Murad, as well as Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil alongside senior officials from Ningxia. The agreements are aimed at fostering strong and friendly ties between Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and their Chinese counterparts. Under the terms of the agreement, mutual understanding and collaboration will be promoted through the exchange of delegations and coopera­tion efforts. Additionally, the sister cities will extend support to each other across various sectors, including the fields of economy, trade, science, and technology. Furthermore, senior officials and line de­partments from the sister cities will share expertise and engage in reciprocal visits to strengthen these amicable relations. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his warm welcome to the agreements and recognized their significance in the context of Pakistan-China relations. He conveyed his gratitude to the party secretary and senior officials of Ningxia, highlighting the agreements as pivotal milestones in enhancing and pro­moting bilateral relations between the two provinces. Naqvi also emphasized that the people of Punjab will reap the benefits of the agreements.

Action taken against two policemen over faulty investigation in double murder case

Our Staff Reporter

