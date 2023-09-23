Saturday, September 23, 2023
SAU organises awareness seminar

APP
September 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Young Peace and Development Corps (YPDC) of Sindh Agriculture University in collaboration with the Students Teachers Engagement Programme on Friday organized an awareness seminar on “The responsibilities of the students for conducive learning environment in educational institutions”. Addressing the participants, the Focal Person of YPDC Dr Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahie said that Pakistan is fortunate that most of the country’s population consists of youth, therefore, it is the responsibility of the youth in every field to play their role in establishing a peaceful atmosphere. He termed the extra-curricular activities necessary for the students adding that these activities give them knowledge and experiences related to the real world. He also discussed the opportunities initiated under the Student Teacher Engagement Program (STEP) and business ideas that can be submitted under the Business Incubation Center (BIC). The guest speaker Nida Shaikh discussed the role of youth in the development of peace and also highlighted the importance of peace in Islam.

APP

