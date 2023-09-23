Saturday, September 23, 2023
Saudi General calls on COAS

Saudi General calls on COAS
Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Chief of General Staff Armed Forces of King­dom of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, led a high-powered mil­itary delegation and called on Chief of the Army Staff, Gener­al Syed Asim Munir, HI(M). According to the ISPR, during the meet­ing, both sides deliber­ated upon various ar­eas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters. Earli­er, the delegation also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Com­mittee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, HI(M) at Joint Staff Headquar­ters, said the ISPR press release.

