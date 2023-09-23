Saudi General calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of General Staff Armed Forces of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, led a high-powered military delegation and called on Chief of the Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir, HI(M). According to the ISPR, during the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters. Earlier, the delegation also met Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, HI(M) at Joint Staff Headquarters, said the ISPR press release.