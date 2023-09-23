Sindh CM announces Army operation in ‘Katcha area’

KARACHI-Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over the 28th meeting of the provincial APEX committee approved the launching of a comprehensive joint operation with Pak Army, Rangers against dacoits in the Riverine area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.

He also decided to curb street crime, drug mafia and menace of illegal water hydrants in Karachi and to start halted construction work on Ghotki-Kashmore bridge on River Indus.

“The elimination of dacoits, and curbing of street criminals, drug mafia, and illegal operations hydrants would build the confidence of the people in the government and its institutions and organization,” the CM said and directed the IG police to improve the overall condition of the police stations in the city.The CM expressed his disappointment and dismay that the dacoits were not allowing the construction of the Ghotki-Kashmore bridge, therefore work has been stopped. At this Corepos Commander Karachi Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar directed Rangers and the police to reach the spot immediately and provide security to the people working there. The meeting was held at House and was attended by provincial ministers - Brig (rtd) Haris Nawaz, Omer Soomro and Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar, Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Advocate General Hassan Akbar, DG Rangers Major Gen Azhar Waqas, PSCM Hassan Naqvi, Home Secretary Iqbal Memon, IG Police Riffat Mukhtar, Adl Ig Karachi Khadim Rind, Commissioner Karachi Saleem Rajput and others.Kidnapping for ransom: Minister Home Brig (rtd) Haris Nawaz and IG Police Riffat Mukhtar briefing on law and order, particularly kidnapping for ransom said that overall, 220 persons were kidnapped in 2023, including 128 in Larkana, 46 in Sukkur, 42 in Karachi three Hyderabad and one in Shaheed Benazirabad rangers. Out of 220 kidnapped persons, 210 have been recovered, including 121 in Larkana, 41 in Sukkur, all 42 in Karachi, and three Hyderabad regions. At present, only 10 persons, five each in Sukkur and Larkana regions have to be recovered for which police were working. The IG said that there were hardly 50 to 60 notorious dacoits and the rest were their tribesmen living there. He added that the lists of the dacoits have been prepared to crush them in the operation. Operation Plan: The meeting was told that the joint operation with the Rangers/Pak Army had been planned. Rangers have been deployed along with Police for operations and a crackdown on organized Weapon smuggling has been started. The first cache of military-grade weapons has been seized at Ghotki. The intelligence agencies are also supporting the operation, the meeting was told.The meeting was told that sophisticated military-grade weapons such as Sniper Rifles, Grenade launchers, Mortars, night vision devices, and drones were required for the operation. It was disclosed that an NOC for the purchase of sophisticated weapons was pending in the Ministry of Interior/ Defence. At this Corps Commander Karachi said that he has already given clearance only the Minister of Interior has to issue a formal NOC. The CM assigned the task to the Chief Secretary to talk to the Ministry of Interior for NOC so that weapons could be purchased from the Pak Army.The IG police shared a comprehensive joint operation plan to clear hideouts in the Katcha area in which air cover to advise troops would be arranged. The meeting was told that 18 forward base camps were being established with 50 personnel each in the Katcha areas of the four districts - six each in Ghotki and Kashmore, four in Shikarpur two in Sukkur. 400 police check posts were being established, and of them, 210 have been constructed with a deployment of 3200 policemen.The CM said that all the expenditures of the operation would be met and released in time.

Crime situation in Karachi: Additional IG Karachi Khadim Rind briefing the committee on the overall crime situation in the city, particularly the street crime said that in 2013 3467 killings in the city were reported and in 2023 it has been controlled to 411 against which 329 accused wanted in murder cases have been arrested. He added that personal enmity/disputes were the main motive behind the killing. 533 extortion cases were reported in 2013 and this year only 100 cases have been reported. The police have arrested 86 accused involved in extortion.Street Crime: In street crime, 39884 cases of Street crime were reported in 2013 which kept increasing to 85502 in 2022 and in this year- 2023, 61098 cases have been reported so far (till Sept 17).