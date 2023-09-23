Striking a balance

It’s safe to say that few of us re­main oblivious to the pervasive presence of the internet in our lives today. Is there anyone left unaware of its existence? I highly doubt it, for the internet has be­come a ubiquitous technology fa­miliar to every child in our con­temporary world. This marvel is the result of the unwavering ded­ication of visionary individuals who, after exhaustive research, managed to secure limited access to the internet back in the 1960s. As the 1980s unfolded, fruitful col­laborations with the National Sci­ence Foundation (NSF) and other private entities led to the estab­lishment of modern networks, ushering in a significant internet revolution in the 1990s.

The concept of “smart work” has gained traction globally, with the internet serving as a facilita­tor. While some may still prefer traditional hard work, many have come to appreciate the efficiency of smart work, a sentiment fur­ther bolstered by the internet. In­dividuals who opt to work from home rather than traditional of­fice spaces can now conduct their businesses remotely, particular­ly in the thriving arena of online marketing. The internet’s inher­ent advantage lies in its capac­ity to provide opportunities for earning income through online work, offering a viable alterna­tive to unemployment.

In days gone by, limited internet access meant people had to leave their homes to seek informa­tion. However, as the internet ex­panded rapidly across the globe, accessing information from the comfort of one’s home became the norm. Search engines like Google facilitated this transition, simpli­fying information retrieval and problem-solving.

Nevertheless, as the internet has become an indelible part of our lives, it has also exposed cer­tain vulnerabilities. One glaring issue is the absence of a specif­ic policy framework, which has given rise to hacking, resulting in substantial worldwide losses. Hacking represents just one fac­et of internet misuse; individu­als also squander precious time online, leading students to ne­glect their studies and business­men to neglect their enterprises. The misuse extends to internet-based applications such as Face­book, Twitter, and various others, exacerbating the situation.

In essence, the internet is an ex­traordinary and invaluable tool that serves diverse functions, in­cluding business and education. Nevertheless, its misuse for ne­farious purposes poses significant dangers. Striking a balance be­tween harnessing its potential and mitigating its challenges is imper­ative in the modern world.

RABIA KABIR AHMAD,

Lahore.