Striking a balance

It’s safe to say that few of us remain oblivious to the pervasive presence of the internet in our lives today. Is there anyone left unaware of its existence? I highly doubt it, for the internet has become a ubiquitous technology familiar to every child in our contemporary world. This marvel is the result of the unwavering dedication of visionary individuals who, after exhaustive research, managed to secure limited access to the internet back in the 1960s. As the 1980s unfolded, fruitful collaborations with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and other private entities led to the establishment of modern networks, ushering in a significant internet revolution in the 1990s.
The concept of “smart work” has gained traction globally, with the internet serving as a facilitator. While some may still prefer traditional hard work, many have come to appreciate the efficiency of smart work, a sentiment further bolstered by the internet. Individuals who opt to work from home rather than traditional office spaces can now conduct their businesses remotely, particularly in the thriving arena of online marketing. The internet’s inherent advantage lies in its capacity to provide opportunities for earning income through online work, offering a viable alternative to unemployment.
In days gone by, limited internet access meant people had to leave their homes to seek information. However, as the internet expanded rapidly across the globe, accessing information from the comfort of one’s home became the norm. Search engines like Google facilitated this transition, simplifying information retrieval and problem-solving.
Nevertheless, as the internet has become an indelible part of our lives, it has also exposed certain vulnerabilities. One glaring issue is the absence of a specific policy framework, which has given rise to hacking, resulting in substantial worldwide losses. Hacking represents just one facet of internet misuse; individuals also squander precious time online, leading students to neglect their studies and businessmen to neglect their enterprises. The misuse extends to internet-based applications such as Facebook, Twitter, and various others, exacerbating the situation.
In essence, the internet is an extraordinary and invaluable tool that serves diverse functions, including business and education. Nevertheless, its misuse for nefarious purposes poses significant dangers. Striking a balance between harnessing its potential and mitigating its challenges is imperative in the modern world.
RABIA KABIR AHMAD,
Lahore.