TDAP successfully organises 16th session of NETP in Swat

KARACHI-TDAP successfully organised 16th session of National Exporters Training Programme (NETP) in Swat on 21st September for the manufacturers/producers/exporters of gemstones, furniture, fruits and vegetables and honey. Different associations and chambers of these sectors attended the session along with their members. Vice President Furniture Association and Senior Vice President Swat Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented welcome remarks. Ayaz Muhammad, Assistant Director/In charge TDAP Swat, highlighted the role of TDAP and welcomed participants.

Ms Afshan Uroos, Deputy Manager, TDAP trainer presented four distinct modules (Export Research, Documentation, Financing and Marketing). She further briefed about E-Commerce platforms launched by TDAP and said these platforms would help prospective exporters in converting an export inquiry into actual exports. Moreover, Ms Rabia, master trainer of State Bank of Pakistan presented different loan schemes for exporters and addressed their queries.

More than 55 potential manufacturers/exporters/producers of Swat and Malakand attended the event to take benefits from the most demanded training sessions on export mechanism. The potential exporters of gemstones, emerald, jewelry, honey, furniture, mushrooms, dry fruits, Fresh fruits and handicrafts have shown keen interest in the trainings to learn export processes in order to materialize their trade potential. The program concluded with a vote of thanks.

The exporters were keen to participate in trade fairs and webinars conducted by TDAP. They have collected information and appreciated efforts of TDAP’s upcoming event to promote export sector. The assistant director assured that TDAP will promote the indigenous products by arranging such productive events in future as well.