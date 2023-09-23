Saturday, September 23, 2023
Upgradation of Punjab government schools lauded

Our Staff Reporter
September 23, 2023
SIALKOT  -  Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s announcement to upgrade government schools in Punjab and entrusting this responsibility to the Danish Authority has received commendation. This move is expected to enhance the quality of educa­tion in government schools across Sialkot, including Government Muslim High School, Government Qa­umi High School, Government Islamia High School, Government Jamia High School, Government Isla­mia High School Girls, and Government Girls High School Hajipura. The positive outcome is that par­ents will be relieved of the burden of high fees from private schools. Members of the Old Boys Associa­tion from Government Pilot School, including Dr. Faizullah Sherwani, Mian Atiq, Asad Ejaz, and Tariq Chaudhry, have praised the decision.

