Upgradation of Punjab government schools lauded

SIALKOT - Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s announcement to upgrade government schools in Punjab and entrusting this responsibility to the Danish Authority has received commendation. This move is expected to enhance the quality of education in government schools across Sialkot, including Government Muslim High School, Government Qaumi High School, Government Islamia High School, Government Jamia High School, Government Islamia High School Girls, and Government Girls High School Hajipura. The positive outcome is that parents will be relieved of the burden of high fees from private schools. Members of the Old Boys Association from Government Pilot School, including Dr. Faizullah Sherwani, Mian Atiq, Asad Ejaz, and Tariq Chaudhry, have praised the decision.