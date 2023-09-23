Saturday, September 23, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Vandalism case: ATC summons Afzal Khokhar, others

Vandalism case: ATC summons Afzal Khokhar, others
Agencies
September 23, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Malik Afzal Khokhar, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar and others for September 26 in a case of torture on police and vandalism. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conduct­ed the case proceedings wherein police submitted a report. The police, through the report, requested the court to discharge the ac­cused from the case as they were found innocent during the investigation of the case. However, the court expressed dissatis­faction with the report and rejected it. The court sum­moned the PML-N leaders and other accused on Sep­tember 26. Besides Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Ma­look Khokhar, Malik Sha­fi Khokhar, Malik Azam Jehangir, Irfan Khokhar, Faisal Ashraf Khokhar, Shahbaz Khokhar and oth­ers were nominated in the 2018 case.

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1695358673.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023