Vandalism case: ATC summons Afzal Khokhar, others

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Malik Afzal Khokhar, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar and others for September 26 in a case of torture on police and vandalism. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein police submitted a report. The police, through the report, requested the court to discharge the accused from the case as they were found innocent during the investigation of the case. However, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the report and rejected it. The court summoned the PML-N leaders and other accused on September 26. Besides Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar, Malik Shafi Khokhar, Malik Azam Jehangir, Irfan Khokhar, Faisal Ashraf Khokhar, Shahbaz Khokhar and others were nominated in the 2018 case.