Vandalism case: ATC summons Afzal Khokhar, others

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Malik Afzal Khokhar, Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar and others for September 26 in a case of torture on police and vandalism. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conduct­ed the case proceedings wherein police submitted a report. The police, through the report, requested the court to discharge the ac­cused from the case as they were found innocent during the investigation of the case. However, the court expressed dissatis­faction with the report and rejected it. The court sum­moned the PML-N leaders and other accused on Sep­tember 26. Besides Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Ma­look Khokhar, Malik Sha­fi Khokhar, Malik Azam Jehangir, Irfan Khokhar, Faisal Ashraf Khokhar, Shahbaz Khokhar and oth­ers were nominated in the 2018 case.