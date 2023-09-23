Saturday, September 23, 2023
Woman sexually harassed by man in broad daylight

September 23, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Karachi reported yet another distressing incident of a man sexually harassing a female on the street in broad daylight on Friday. According to the police officials, an unknown motorcyclist harassed the female in the locality of North Karachi, Sector 11-B, and fled the scene. The CCTV footage that emerged from the nearby residence captured the culprit’s face clearly, showing him sexually harassing the woman. In the recent past, several cases of harassing females in broad daylight have occurred across the country especially in Pakistan. Earlier, a video went viral on social media which showed a man on a red motorcycle launching a sexual assault on a woman. The incident was reportedly taken place in the Gulistan-e-Johar area.

