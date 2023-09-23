Work on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline initiated: minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali said that work on the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline has been initiated.

He was talking to the media after inaugurating Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) first Model Customer Service Centre here at its Regional Office on Gurumangat Road Friday.

The minister said that 20 per cent natural gas has been decreased as compared to last year, while the government would try to manage gas load-shedding in winter; however, he added the government could not provide gas on cheaper rates, after purchasing at higher rates.

Muhammad Ali, responding to a query about Russian oil, said that only one cargo had arrived on trial basis, but the problem was to refine it. Only the Pakistan Oil Refinery was refining 46,000 tons of oil monthly, while demand was many times higher.

The government was trying to engage private refineries to meet the demand, he added.

The minister further said that taxpayers are feeding only 9 per cent to GDP of Pakistan, which is one of the lowest in the world; people would get relief only if tax collection improves.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan Foreign Office in a recent statement said that the country is committed to complete the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

There were some issues regarding completion of the project for which both countries were engaged in talks, FO spokesperson had said.