Young athletes showcase their talents

ISLAMABAD - The GCU Faisalabad on Friday witnessed a remarkable event as the Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars. Young athletes aged 15 to 25, under the watchful eyes of Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, and the University of Sargodha, showcased their extraordinary talents during the trials.

The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a platform for these budding athletes to display their exceptional skills on the court, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among the nation’s youth. As we move forward, we anticipate an exciting season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments.