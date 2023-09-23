Zardari chairs meeting to activate party cadres

LAHORE - The President of PPP-Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari Friday presided over a meeting involving the central Punjab organization of the party aimed at activating the party cadres ahead of the upcoming elections. During this gathering, he conveyed clear directions to the party’s office bearers regarding preparation of the upcoming elections. One of the primary tasks assigned to them was to provide comprehensive recommendations pertaining to their respective constituencies. These recommendations are intended to serve as a strategic foundation for the party’s preparations in the lead-up to the impending elections. Furthermore, Asif Zardari entrusted these office bearers with the responsibility of revitalizing and fortifying the party’s presence and influence within their areas. The objective was to establish a robust organizational structure that would bolster the party’s standing and readiness as the elections approached. Simultaneously, Asif Zardari took steps to bolster the party’s presence in South Punjab. He convened a meeting of the party’s leadership at Bilawal House in Lahore, seeking their input and proposals on how to enhance the party’s grassroots support and capabilities. Asif Zardari expressed PPP’s commitment to strengthening party cadres and ensuring a formidable presence in South Punjab during the forthcoming election campaign.