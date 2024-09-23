14-year-old girl raped by father’s friend at Faisalabad hospital

FAISALABAD - A 14-year-old girl patient was raped by a friend of her father in the labour room of Allied Hospital, Faisalabad. According to details, the mother of the raped girl filed a complaint in the local police station. In her complaint, she stated that the accused, who is identified as Ehsan Mani, is an employee of Allied Hospital and is a friend of the victim’s father. She further stated that accused Ehsan Mani asked the victim’s father to bring her ailing daughter to Allied Hospital for tests and necessary check-ups. On her arrival, the accused person advised the victim to approach the labour room for testing and treatment. Then he injected her and after that she became unconscious. Ehsan Mani raped her and fled away successfully. Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s mother and further investigation was underway till the filing of this report.